Letter: No real winners in many disasters

Editor,

In his May 23 letter “Democrats have failed …”, Jack Gribble says his letter is about elections and the “gerrymandering debacle.” But when translated into plain English, what he’s really saying is: “I, Jack Gribble think the Dems are dumb losers, so neener-neener!”

Perhaps there is another debacle brewing, but like many disasters – Chernobyl, Katrina, the Jan. 6 violent assault on our nation’s capital – there are no real winners.

What if Trump wins the gerrymandering debacle, but then loses the mid-terms and control of Congress? Will he cook up another debacle – another fake “stolen election?”

Gribble calls the Voting Rights Act a “pathetic capitulation harking back to Jim Crow.” Does he think it’s another “debacle,” like Civil Rights? After all he admits: “Republican gerrymandering [is] carving out districts ensuring white male Republican voter supremacy.”

Since Gribble’s panties are in a bunch over voting rights and white male supremacy, here are some other debacles he should consider:

The Tariffs debacle; the Sucking Up to Xi debacle; the Jan. 6 debacle and violent felons slush fund. And Gribble’s favorite, the Trump-Epstein Debacle.

David Freed

Clinton