Letter: Airshows are costly use of tax dollars

Editor,

RE: NAS Whidbey Jets: “Our priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of our personnel, as well as security of the aircraft during the recovery.”

Oh really? If that statement is true, then why are our tax dollars – the loss of the jets was $67 million EACH! – being spent on air shows and entertainment and performances? And how much does it cost to perform or put on this show without crashes? Thankfully no one died in this fiasco.

Elle Larch

Laupahoehoe, Hawaii