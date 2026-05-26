Letter: Elements in parade felt mismatched

Editor,

Am I the only one who felt that some of the floats and participants in the Coupeville Memorial Day parade were disrespectful and inappropriate for the event? Memorial Day is a solemn tribute to our U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the Armed Forces. We honor their memory, their ultimate sacrifice in keeping us protected and free; we mourn their loss.

I was watching the parade out of my window, feeling deep emotion thinking about what this day symbolizes. I thought of military members of my own family that have served, their lives in danger many times. Imagining the heartbroken families and loved ones who lost their dear ones in the line of service, how devasting that must be. By the time the bagpipe players went by, I was on the verge of tears.

But then a float came by blasting festive dance music, blowing bubbles from the vehicle, towing a float full of children dressed as forest animals dancing and playing. I was dumbstruck, then angry. Not far behind was a float with a big “Re-elect Rick Felici” campaign sign; sure, there was a photo of the American Flag and a quote about never forgetting, but the words were small and overshadowed by the re-election sign. There was a car blasting rock and roll music like it was at a party. These elements should not have been in the parade in my opinion.

In the future, I hope the parade planners keep in mind that Memorial Day is a day of honor and mourning, not a fun celebration, political campaign or party.

Vanessa Meriwether

Coupeville