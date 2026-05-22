Letter: Letter writer is a hypocrite

Editor,

Another nonsensical letter from Fred Wilferth.

In his May 20 letter, he starts by admitting he’s puzzled and that he “does use a broad brush when describing leftist policies espoused by Democrats.”

“Broad brush” is an understatement – it is more like the AI-generated cartoon Trump (our POTUS) posted of himself dumping excrement on protesters.

But at least Fred isn’t as hateful as Trump, because he doesn’t think myself or others – possibly including his family members, neighbors and people he attends church with – are members of Antifa, the Communist Party, or other violent groups.

Fred then describes his imaginary encounter with Jesus – and I can imagine it too: After dining, Fred shares his “understanding” of Christ’s teachings with Christ:

“A lot has happened since you’ve been gone. Here’s are photos of people attacking the U.S. Capital, attacking law enforcement officers, crapping on desks, and trying to overturn the results of a free and fair election – but don’t worry, they invoked a prayer and did it in your name – and Trump forgave their trespass.”

“Here’s an AI-generated (fake) cartoon of Trump – a man who I admire – dressed up like you! But I am sure he’s doing it out of the deepest respect for your teachings.”

“And here’s one you’ll really like – another Trump cartoon depicting two Black Americans as apes. I’m sure that’s covered somewhere in your teachings, right? Or at least that’s my understanding.”

“And this is Trump’s Parable of the Dogs and Cats:

‘I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who are eating the dogs and eating the cats, and eating the pets of the people that live there.’”

Then after his Fantasy Dinner with Jesus, Fred ends with a plea, not to Jesus, but to us Dems: that we “not lump him with people [he does] not know, or associate with, and have no idea what they believe.”

This is called the Teachings of St. Fredrick the Hypocrite: “It’s okay if I paint the Democrats / Libtards with a broad brush, but may “my” Lord strike them down if they do the same to me!”

In the end I must thank Fred, that at least he doesn’t think I’m a violent agitator – unlike the people who attacked the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6.

David Freed

Clinton