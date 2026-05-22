Letter: Democrats have failed in gerrymandering

Editor,

To be competitive in the gerrymandering debacle, the rules of the game must be mastered and a winning strategy developed. Democrats have failed on both fronts.

The blundering Virginia legislative attempt at redistricting is illustrative. They violated their own legal protocols for presenting a constitutional referendum to the voters. The Supreme Court of the US (SCOTUS) invalidation of this endeavor was based on the rule of law. There is no excuse for this blundering.

SCOTUS ruled in 2023 that considering race in college admissions violated the Fourteenth Amendment, a pathetic capitulation harking back to Jim Crow discrimination. This ruling effectively condemned any campaigns seeking to rectify any social, economic or political disadvantages inflicted on any racial group. A cataclysmic rule change Democrats failed miserably to integrate.

Historically the Democratic Party has taken Hispanic and Black voter loyalty for granted, ignoring their core issues of concern. Out of desperation these voters were enticed to vote for Trump, who feigned compassion and promised a golden age.

The Republican gerrymandering tsunami never mentions they are carving out districts ensuring white male Republican voter supremacy. Democrats responding to this assault began their own gerrymandering, claiming they were preserving minority legislative districts for Blacks and Latinos, mentioning race as an appeasement to those voters they have disappointed, thus assuring SCOTUS nullification.

Jack Gribble

Oak Harbor