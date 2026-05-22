Letter: Candidate believes in government transparency

Editor,

Protecting democracy starts locally. As a candidate for Island County Auditor, I believe every eligible voter should have confidence that our elections are free, fair, secure and accessible. Washington’s vote-by-mail system is a critical part of that promise, ensuring residents can participate regardless of work schedules, transportation barriers, disability, caregiving responsibilities or where they live in the county.

The Auditor’s Office also plays an important role in public accountability. County residents deserve to know that public resources are managed responsibly and that systems are designed to serve the community well.

My professional background has prepared me for this work. As Executive Director of Citizens Against Domestic and Sexual Abuse, and through my prior leadership in education and special programs, I have developed, managed and evaluated programs that rely on public funding and community trust. I know how to build strong systems, measure whether programs are meeting their goals, and make thoughtful adjustments when they are not.

I am running for auditor because I believe local government must protect the foundations of democracy while also ensuring that public funds are spent wisely and transparently. I will bring integrity, careful stewardship and a commitment to continuous improvement to the Auditor’s Office. I would be honored to earn your support. Learn more about my experience and campaign by reaching out at electandreadowns@gmail.com.

Andrea Downs

Freeland

Editor,

Another nonsensical letter from Fred Wilferth.

In his May 20 letter, he starts by admitting he’s puzzled and that he “does use a broad brush when describing leftist policies espoused by Democrats.”

“Broad brush” is an understatement – it is more like the AI-generated cartoon Trump (our POTUS) posted of himself dumping excrement on protesters.

But at least Fred isn’t as hateful as Trump, because he doesn’t think myself or others – possibly including his family members, neighbors and people he attends church with – are members of Antifa, the Communist Party or other violent groups.

Fred then describes his imaginary encounter with Jesus – and I can imagine it too: After dining, Fred shares his “understanding” of Christ’s teachings with Christ:

“A lot has happened since you’ve been gone. Here’s are photos of people attacking the U.S. Capital, attacking law enforcement officers, crapping on desks, and trying to overturn the results of a free and fair election – but don’t worry, they invoked a prayer and did it in your name – and Trump forgave their trespass.”

“Here’s an AI-generated (fake) cartoon of Trump – a man who I admire – dressed up like you! But I am sure he’s doing it out of the deepest respect for your teachings.”

“And here’s one you’ll really like – another Trump cartoon depicting two Black Americans as apes. I’m sure that’s covered somewhere in your teachings, right? Or at least that’s my understanding.”

“And this is Trump’s Parable of the Dogs and Cats:

‘I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who are eating the dogs and eating the cats, and eating the pets of the people that live there.’”

Then after his Fantasy Dinner with Jesus, Fred ends with a plea, not to Jesus, but to us Dems: that we “not lump him with people [he does] not know, or associate with, and have no idea what they believe.”

This is called the Teachings of St. Fredrick the Hypocrite: “It’s okay if I paint the Democrats / Libtards with a broad brush, but may “my” Lord strike them down if they do the same to me!”

In the end I must thank Fred, that at least he doesn’t think I’m a violent agitator – unlike the people who attacked the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6.

David Freed

Clinton

Editor,

To be competitive in the gerrymandering debacle, the rules of the game must be mastered and a winning strategy developed. Democrats have failed on both fronts.

The blundering Virginia legislative attempt at redistricting is illustrative. They violated their own legal protocols for presenting a constitutional referendum to the voters. The Supreme Court of the US (SCOTUS) invalidation of this endeavor was based on the rule of law. There is no excuse for this blundering.

SCOTUS ruled in 2023 that considering race in college admissions violated the Fourteenth Amendment, a pathetic capitulation harking back to Jim Crow discrimination. This ruling effectively condemned any campaigns seeking to rectify any social, economic or political disadvantages inflicted on any racial group. A cataclysmic rule change Democrats failed miserably to integrate.

Historically the Democratic Party has taken Hispanic and Black voter loyalty for granted, ignoring their core issues of concern. Out of desperation these voters were enticed to vote for Trump, who feigned compassion and promised a golden age.

The Republican gerrymandering tsunami never mentions they are carving out districts ensuring white male Republican voter supremacy. Democrats responding to this assault began their own gerrymandering, claiming they were preserving minority legislative districts for Blacks and Latinos, mentioning race as an appeasement to those voters they have disappointed, thus assuring SCOTUS nullification.

Jack Gribble

Oak Harbor