Wildcats varsity girls soccer tallies two playoff wins

Varsity girls soccer is on a tear to begin the postseason for Oak Harbor High School.

Freshman midfielder Malia Delano scored a hat trick and senior midfielder Maddie Mays notched two goals in the Wildcats’ 5-0 win over Stanwood High School in Oak Harbor’s first District 1 playoff game Thursday night.

Oak Harbor’s offense roared to life early, with Mays missing a shot over Stanwood’s net within the first 20 seconds of play.

Later she hooked a corner kick towards the net which slipped through the hands of Spartan goalkeeper Isabella “Bella” Braley to open the scoring with about 28 minutes remaining in the first half, and assisted on Delano’s goal to double the lead not long after. On that play, Mays drew Braley away from the net as she approached with speed up the left side of the field before passing to Delano for a point-blank shot.

Delano gave Oak Harbor a 3-0 lead headed into halftime with another goal from close range, just beating a Spartan player and Braley net-front.

With just under 23 minutes to go during the second half, Mays broke away from three defending Spartans to catch up to a pass and beat the goalkeeper one-on-one. Delano completed her hat trick, capitalizing on a rebound.

Offensive domination on Oak Harbor’s part kept the Spartans’ attack largely at bay, and a standout performance by defender Tory Herron-Ballard helped extinguish what attempts towards Wildcat goalkeeper Eden Wilcox were made.

“We watched them on film, we knew what kind of game they were going to play — a little more offensive, and they had a little bit of a weak defense — so we really wanted to press on the offense,” Mays explained post-game.

Keeping their foot on the pedal propelled the Wildcats to success.

“Effort is the biggest thing. If you give the other team space, they’re going to take it and you’re going to have a problem,” head coach Mike Lonborg said.

Mays’ two-goal performance — including the game-winning goal — continues an already impressive campaign for the senior. Washington Interscholastic Activities Association recognized her nine-goal, two-point contribution to four Oak Harbor victories earlier this season with Athlete of the Week accolades.

“My mind kind of blanks out when I’m one-on-one with the keeper,” Mays said. “I’ve done it enough times where I know where to place the ball, and I’m just really calm in that moment. I don’t stress out, or I know what I’m going to do before I get the ball at all.”

Saturday, the Wildcats followed up their win with an upset at Shorecrest High School, beating the Scots 5-1 and advancing to the District Semifinals. Mays scored another two goals, and Delano scored once. Senior midfielder Mia McGaha also notched a goal, as did senior midfielder Matayah Delano.

Oak Harbor meets Shorewood after press time at 6 p.m. on Nov. 4 on the road for its next playoff game.

(Photo by Levi Evans) Washington Interscholastic Activities Association recognized Mays as Athlete of the Week earlier this season.

(Photo by Levi Evans) Mia McGaha, pictured here in Thursday’s match, scored on Saturday.