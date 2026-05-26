Whidbey athletes heading to state Special Olympics

(Photo provided) Sal Sutalo-Powell, Zoe Thompson and Chris Strader, pictured here, are headed to the Spring Games.

Team Whidbey is bound for Special Olympics Washington’s Spring Games.

Fifteen athletes from the island are competing in track and field and swimming events May 29-31 in Tacoma and Federal Way, according to program coordinator and coach Chris Becker.

Over 2,000 athletes, coaches and partners are expected to attend the games, according to Special Olympics Washington’s website. Through the nonprofit, children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities can participate in athletic training and competition, like the Spring Games.

Becker, with nearly 30 years coaching in Special Olympics under his belt, said Team Whidbey athletes’ qualification in the Spring Games is nothing new.

“The athletes change but we have always moved on to the state games,” he said.

Michael Hamernik, Jacque Diaz, Sonja Erlandson, Chelsey Tengell, Bailey Wills and Logan Tamayo make up the track and field team. Bella Bates, Zoe Thompson, Ally Hoffmire, Victoria Sims, Austin Bell, Nicholas Whitehouse, Emily Nord, Chris Strader and Sal Sutalo-Powell comprise the swim team.

“These athletes have been training for the last three months and we are very proud to have them advancing to the state competition,” Becker said.

Athletes should strive to do their best in the games, Becker added, but he wants them to have fun, too.

“We try and tell the athletes it doesn’t matter if they get a ribbon or a medal at competition,” he said. “They should be proud of themselves for trying.”

Track and field athlete Hamernik said he has competed on Team Whidbey for a “very, very long time,” and joined initially to “find inspiration” in himself and get some exercise. Later this week, he will be competing in the 100-meter and 200-meter walks and in javelin.

Hamernik looks forward to hanging out with his friends and meeting new people.

“I’m always excited to go to the Spring Games,” he said.