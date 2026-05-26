Oak Harbor girls place 6th in state golf tournament

(Photo provided) The Wildcat girls golf team competed hard at the state tournament, where 142 golfers participated in total.

Wildcat golfers impressed at state last week.

Twenty teams competed in the first day of the girls’ tournament, with only eight advancing to the second day, according to head coach Andy Wesley. Oak Harbor High School’s girls golf team placed sixth after the first day, advanced and finished sixth in the tournament as a whole.

Seniors Annalise Wesley, Reagan Syring and Scarlett Nations shot 81, junior Sidney Louis shot 87 and freshman Olivia Stewart shot 93 on the first day.

Annalise Wesley shot 76 the second day and placed 21st in the state. Nations shot 80, placing 28th; Syring shot 83, placing 33rd; Louis shot 85, placing 46th; and Stewart shot 87, placing 63rd. A total of 142 golfers competed in the tournament, according to the head coach.

Andy Wesley expressed pride in his team for its performance and for placing sixth in what he described as a “very competitive” division.

“They have worked so hard over the years and for them to finish at the top of their game is every coach’s dream,” he said of his golfers. “You just want them to do their best so that they feel good about their last tournament of the year.”

Only one Wildcat golfer advanced to the second day of the boys’ tournament.

Senior Henry Schuller shot 74, freshman Jake Hannah and senior Grady Anderson shot 80, sophomore Alex Aduskevich shot 78 and senior Max Waldron shot 87 the first day. Head coach David Smith said 19 golfers shot under par that day, making for stiff competition.

“It was a really tough field,” Smith added.

Schuller, who began the season injured, missed the first three matches of the season and returned to play with limited mobility, advanced to the second day. He shot 72 and placed 24th.

“He was breaking the course and the green down and using that knowledge to help him score well. I was very impressed with how he played both days,” Smith said.

Collectively, the boys team finished 11th at state, which Smith called their best finish at the tournament.