Oak Harbor golfers advance to state

(Photo via Oak Harbor High School Athletics on Facebook) The Wildcats girls golf team won their fifth-straight 3A District 1 Championship last week.

Wildcat golf teams are finding success in the postseason.

Oak Harbor High School’s girls golf team won the Northwest Conference for the fourth year in a row and placed first at the 3A District 1 Championship for the fifth year in a row, head coach Andy Wesley confirmed. Senior Scarlett Nations was the medalist of the district tournament, which included 63 participants from 12 schools.

Nations also won MVP of the league once again.

“She has worked extremely hard to achieve this goal of hers,” Wesley said.

Additionally, seniors Annalise Wesley and Reagan Syring made the all-conference First Team and junior Sidney Louis made the all-conference Second Team.

Andy Wesley and assistant coach Kerri Molitor emphasized their pride in the team.

“They have supported each other, and continue to challenge themselves and each other to stay physically and mentally strong,” Molitor said. “No matter what the obstacles are, they have remained confident and focused on their goals.”

Competition continues for the girls team at state this week, after press time.

The boys golf team tied for third in the Northwest Conference and finished second place in the 3A District 1 Championship, per head coach David Smith. They are also state-bound.

Freshman Jake Hannah made the all-league First Team, and seniors Grady Anderson and Henry Schuller made the all-league Second Team.

Smith characterized Grady as a “reliable” teammate and Hannah as a “pleasant surprise” given his grade level. Schuller began the season injured, the head coach added, but “impressed” him by continuing to reduce his score over the course of the season despite limited mobility.

“The team has been doing very well this season,” Smith added.