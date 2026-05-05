Falcon diamond guru retires

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Shelli Trumbull photo. South Whidbey High School baseball coach Tom Fallon, at right, is retiring after a long, successful diamond career.

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By DAVID SVIEN

Special to the News-Times

It’s been a good run.

After decades of wearing a South Whidbey High School baseball uniform, first as a player than a coach, Tom Fallon delivered his final lineup card to the ump Monday afternoon.

The Falcons hosted Sultan, bringing their season to a close.

For Fallon, who graduated from the school in 1987, it also marked a time to reflect on a lifetime spent on the diamond.

“I would like to thank all of the coaches I’ve got to compete against or share the dugouts with,” he wrote on Facebook.

“All of the volunteers that have helped thru the years.

“The student athletes that have worked so hard to compete and learn and grow.

“The parents for supporting the kids and program.

“It’s truly been an amazing 42 years of being a Falcon player and coach. GO FALCONS!!! And tight lines and long drives.”

Fallon became a paid coach for SWHS in 2000 and jumped to head coach in 2013.

He was tabbed as the Cascade Conference Coach of the Year after his first and second seasons at the helm of the Falcons, with South Whidbey advancing to state in 2014.

Then, in 2015, Fallon led the Falcons to a 2nd place finish at the 1A state tourney, with his squad beating Seattle Christian, Cascade Christian, and Cashmere to advance to the championship game.

South Whidbey came up just short in that royal rumble, falling 6-4 to Hoquiam, but still brought home an impressive chunk of hardware.

Aong with being the high school coach in Langley, Fallon also coached American Legion teams in the summer which often included Coupeville players joining their South Whidbey rivals to thrash off-Island squads.

While the Falcons and Wolves have had an often-intense rivalry over the years in many sports, Fallon’s longest-tenured CHS counterpart, Willie Smith, speaks glowingly of his former dugout compatriot.

“Very good guy and coaches the right way!!” Smith said. “Tom has always been a coach that has held a high level of accountability and excellence at South Whidbey.

“I always looked forward to games with Tom because even though we were rivals I always felt mutual respect and believed that he did an excellent job of coaching the game the right way.

“He and I had, and still have, a good relationship, because we both enjoyed the competition but understood that it was a game, played by 15–18-year-old kids that hopefully enjoyed the game as much as we did.

“South Whidbey has been very fortunate to have a coach with Tom’s integrity, class, and high level of knowledge and I wish him nothing but the best as he moves forward.”