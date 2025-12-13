School foundation is more vital than ever

Editor,

Oak Harbor Educational Foundation was established in 1992 and was governed by a volunteer board of citizens for thirty years. Many of these volunteers have remained a vital part of OHEF since its inception with some serving on our board to this day. This has been a year of growth for the foundation with new members who are supported by the years of experience from directors who have built the foundation to ensure our future success. These folks care deeply about the children in our community and our schools, and as a graduate of Oak Harbor School District, I am honored to work alongside them.

I joined the foundation as our part-time executive director during the most exciting time of year — when we get to select and distribute scholarships to graduating seniors. This year OHEF awarded close to $70,000 in scholarships. Applications for 2026 are now open and we anticipate awarding even more scholarship dollars than this year, so please encourage the high school seniors in your life to apply!

OHEF also distributes annual Stay in Schools funding to meet the immediate needs of students in our elementary schools so that they can show up to school ready to learn.

And, thanks to the support of our community, OHEF continues to fund projects that directly benefit Oak Harbor students and educators like communication boards that were installed at our elementary school playgrounds over the past year allowing students to better communicate with staff and each other. Over the years, our foundation has funded many exciting learning opportunities including school gardens, robotics projects, public art projects and more.

Last month we hosted our first fundraising gala in over two years with the support of local businesses including Oak Harbor Property Management, Savi Bank, Whidbey Island Bank, Cook Wealth Management, Whidbey Weekly, Island Thrift, Greenhouse Nursery, Tiger Construction, Zanini’s, and the Oak Harbor Elks Lodge. Together we raised $30,000 to support Oak Harbor School District’s students and educators.

OHEF has more exciting activities on the horizon. Mark your calendars now for a 1980s themed family fun run at Windjammer Park on May 30, 2026, and stay tuned for more info on what will surely be a totally rad event.

Thank you for your continued support, Oak Harbor, and happy holidays!

Lisa Jones

Oak Harbor