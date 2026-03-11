Letter: Halftime shows displayed best of America

Editor,

The two most recent Super Bowl half-time shows teach us a lot about where we are now as a nation, and where we’re headed. The fact that the NFL would select Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny as the highlighters for these events shows us that the America they are seeking to engage is young, tuned-in, racially and culturally diverse, and open to the changing face and sound of our country— the America of the present and especially the future. The vitriolic criticism of these artists and their performances that surfaced both before and after the games, shows we have a significant population of Americans who are not open to, and apparently afraid of, this dynamic and diverse view of our country.

The fact that many in my demographic — older white folks — didn’t “get” much of the language and symbolism does not have to be a problem, but merely an invitation to open our minds and hearts, to enjoy the vibrancy, and ask our kids and grandkids to help us understand what’s happening and what it means. These two shows were a “Welcome to America” opportunity to have our minds and spirits stretched, and in a sense become fresh immigrants to this rendition of “America the Beautiful” that is literally playing out right in front of our eyes — if we’re willing to look and listen.

Gary Howard

Langley