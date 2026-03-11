Letter: Liberals hate Trump no matter what he does

Editor,

I could not pass up the letter from Mr. Tom Ewell. He sounds very grandiose in this political, “I hate Trump” letter, not written on facts but on pure hatred for Trump. If Trump came out with a cure for cancer, I believe a lot of liberals would run outside screaming “I hope I get cancer and don’t want to be cured!”

I saw how many Iranians in the U.S. were celebrating the killing of those murderous Mullas? Some had the old Iranian flags, some USA. flags and a few pictures of Trump. My dear Lord, this is not acceptable for any Trump-hating, America-hating liberal.

If my old country of Cuba was “liberated” by Trump, I would do the same. To this day I still wonder why so many Democrats liberal hate their country so much. Spoiled, petulant. privileged children. Thank you Tump, keep up the good work. God bless America and long live the king.

Luie Ferrer

Coupeville