Staff works hard; council should focus on progress, not complaints

Editor,

Councilman Stucky’s comment on “light agendas” delivered as somewhat divisive and combative.

It’s worth remembering that the length of a council agenda isn’t always a good measure of how much work is happening at City Hall.

Much of the most important work in local government happens well before items reach the council dais — through months of staff analysis, coordination between departments, budget planning, community engagement, and council workshops where ideas are discussed and refined. By the time something appears for consider/discussion, a vote, a great deal of effort has already gone into making sure the decision is informed and responsible.

Over the past few years, the mayor and city staff have been actively advancing a number of initiatives that strengthen Oak Harbor’s infrastructure, economic vitality and long-term planning. Many of those efforts take time to develop and don’t always show up as lengthy meeting agendas, but they represent real and meaningful progress for the community.

Healthy discussion about council processes is always welcome, and different perspectives can help improve how we work together. At the same time, it’s important to recognize the significant work being carried out every day by the incredible city staff and leadership on behalf of Oak Harbor residents.

Our community benefits most when we acknowledge that progress, and continue focusing on collaboration, thoughtful planning, and shared goals for the future of Oak Harbor.

Cynthia Mason

Oak Harbor