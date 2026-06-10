Letter: World stability makes gas prices stable

Editor,

Having family at Whidbey Island, I saw the article in the News-Times: “Gas prices spike on South Whidbey” (March 24 issue). It is a sad fact that when war-drums beat, the price of fuel at the pump skyrockets.

Back in the 1950s, my dad owned several “Willys” cars. Only recently, I found out that the Willys Corporation was the maker of the original WWII Jeeps. Just by happenstance, I drive a 2007 Jeep today.

It is hard to fathom but in March 1926 (exactly 100 years ago) the head of the Willys-Overland Company was John North Willys of Toledo, Ohio. He was a dedicated 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, a Knight Templar York Rite Mason, and a Shriner. At that time, it was said that most of the department heads in that company were members of the Masons, and that there were over 400 Masons who were employed by that Company at that time. Mr. Willys was fair to his employees and fair to his customers.

The island nation of Cuba has been especially hard-hit. Gasoline is rationed (if available). One Cuban man had the ingenuity to convert his 1980 Poland-built Fiat to burn charcoal for fuel. I feel sorry for the honest Cubans who have to resort to driving 1950s-era cars. In 1962, the Cuban embargo was appropriate. I wish it would be lifted now. America needs all the true blue allies it can get in this hemisphere. World stability makes prices stable too.

James A. Marples

Longview, Texas