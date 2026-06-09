Letter: Airshows display patriotism, build community

Editor,

I know some are asking why do we need airshows and in particular the Growler Demo Team in 2026? It’s always a legitimate question that deserves an intelligent response, so here’s my best attempt.

I’m sure some will inquire about the environmental impact, the fiscal impact and the dangers. But to airshow goers like I, the public exhibition of risk is one of the objectives. It’s naturally risky to be in aviation because aviators are taking up a dare to fight the oldest forces known to humanity: gravity and drag to counter with thrust and lift, albeit with safety in mind. That’s aviation for you.

To quote from the YouTube “Airshow Team Growler” as one of the pilots, “Mr. Rogers” explained, “Our primary mission is to showcase the capabilities and performance of the EA-18G Growler to the American public.” This is done by having instructor aircrew take the EA-18G Growler to the maximum performance with precision in a controlled environment. Also this year, the team is a bit more diverse, with two women aircrew who were not caught up in the events of May 17, 2025, as the Growler Demo Team operates with four pilots and four electronic warfare officers (EWOs).

See the airshow community is the most inclusive I’ve been in, and ever will be in. Nobody cares who you voted for at an airshow. Just that you requite the public servants’ love enough to vote and give back. Airshows are all about patriotism, building community, opening your mind to learning new skills, and optimizing your full potential in service to community. To me, it’s worth booking expensive airfare to go attend airshows.

Additionally, no other professional sport has humans operating machines in close formation at high speed and low altitude, looking so beautiful doing so as spectators see the speed, hear plus feel the sound, and smell the airshow. Not something you can experience on a screen. I’m deeply proud we have an airshow demo team at NAS Whidbey Island, and I hope the lessons learnt from May 17’s events allow the team to continue building community plus inspiring my fellow airshow fans. Let’s hope for airshows forever.

Joe A. Kunzler

Skagit County