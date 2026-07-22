Letter: Democratic party needs new blood

Editor,

If you will vote in the primary for a Democratic candidate for House of Representatives, I urge you NOT to vote for Congressman Rick Larsen and instead to vote for one of the other Democratic candidates running for the office. Congressman Larsen has served as our representative since 2001 and has risen in the Democratic hierarchy to become the ranking member of the Transportation Committee. He is one of the leaders of the Democrats in Congress.

Plainly speaking, the Democrats in Congress have proven themselves to be an abject failure. Why would we want to return a long-term failed candidate to Washington? Congressman Larsen is a reliable, predictable Democratic vote in Congress. A cardboard cutout would serve just as well. Yes, he expresses “deep concern” and promises to “fight” for predictable issues, but what has he really done? When has he stood up and taken real action? When has he chosen to take any risk instead of just oozing his way along trying to alienate as few people as possible? The traditional “Go along and get along” approach of the Democratic Party has failed. Congressman Larsen is part of that failure. This primary election is the time for Democratic voters to express our outrage. Yes, Congressman Larsen will probably win the primary. Yes, there is zero chance I will vote for any Republican candidate for any office. Still, this primary is our chance to speak up and demand real change. I hope you will make use of the opportunity.

John Fetrow

Langley