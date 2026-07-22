Letter: Shaw’s strength is bringing people together

Editor,

I recently read the coverage in South Whidbey Record of the candidates for District 3, County Commissioner. I have a bit of interest in this race, as you can imagine. We are lucky to have three candidates who appear to care deeply about our islands and the responsibility of serving the people. They also have different backgrounds, experience and visions for the future. I hope we do our research and hear them out. I am writing to share about my decision.

Grant Shaw has lived on Camano for 30 years. His father was in the fishing industry and he worked as a kid on boats, learning the ethics of hard work. Professionally, he was in retail and worked his way up to management so has both budget and management experience. When his dad was diagnosed with dementia, he became a caregiver and full-time parent, later managing the family assets.

He is a community volunteer who cares passionately about public service. He was a booster with the Stanwood Camano Schools, agreed to the often-thankless job as a leader for his HOA and has worked to improve the infrastructure for his community water system. The last item is worthy of discussion. While addressing the challenges of an aging water system, he also contacted me for guidance on how to protect some of those in his community living on fixed incomes or struggling with affordability. That combination of the heart and the head is what drew my respect. He has also been a force of good for our local private, community-driven Freedom Park. He brought across the finish line an effort to address financial challenges by applying for the Island County Public Benefit Rating System. The reduction of their tax burden was unanimously approved by the Board of Island County Commissioners.

I have said that Mr. Shaw’s superpower is his ability to bring people together from all points of view. Take a look at his endorsements. They include elected officials and community leaders who represent many different perspectives. He understands and emphasizes that this position is not about party politics, it is about serving the people…all of the people. That’s why I’m endorsing Grant Shaw for District 3 Island County Commissioner.

Janet St. Clair

Island County Commissioner