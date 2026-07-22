Letter: Think before you vote for new taxes

Editor,

I get it. We want to have that “feel good” sensation when we’re giving additional money for public services, whether it’s the library system, ICOM, schools, etc. But then soon after, buyers remorse and regret comes into play with property owners complaining about how taxes are too high and how lifestyles are negatively affected because we can’t afford to have fun anymore because we’re paying so much in taxes.

The library system will get a raise in funds with their current tax rate already: not due to a tax increase, but due to the county’s increased valuation of taxable appraised values. I review my appraised value history, and it has only decreased six times in 20 years. With each assessed value increase, tax recipients will get more money.

Before you check “Yes” on the new tax, figure out how much more you’ll pay on your property taxes. Is it worth the “feel good” you’ll temporarily get?

Francie Smith

Langley