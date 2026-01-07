Letter: Those who run red lights are flawed people

Editor,

On an almost daily basis, I see people running red lights. Not the type that dash through the intersection because the light turned yellow while they were committed, but the type that are blatant. They see the light turning red and still run it. Well, I have a solution to this problem. I think laser beams should be installed on traffic lights and anyone who blatantly runs a red light should be zapped out of existence. That’s right, disintegrate them. It might seem extreme at first, but when you logically follow it through, it makes sense.

You see, people who run red lights lack principle and contribute nothing to society. They are probably the same people who litter and throw their fast food wrappers out the window and onto the side of the road. You can’t change that inherent character flaw; it is irredeemable. But if these people knew that they were going to be zapped out of existence, I am willing to bet that they would stop running red lights.

Jimmy Sloan

Oak Harbor