Letter: Students thrive with family, community support

As we head into the holiday season, I want to pause and extend my heartfelt gratitude to you, our families, volunteers, community partners and neighbors. Oak Harbor is a small community with an enormous heart, and the care you show our students makes all the difference. We could not do this work without you. We are stronger when we work together. We are truly #OneOakHarbor.

This fall, over 80% of our students shared that they have an adult at school who genuinely cares about them. That number is powerful. It reflects the meaningful relationships our staff build each day, but it also reflects the foundation of trust, support and encouragement you create at home and across our community. When students feel cared for and safe, they are more willing to learn, to take academic risks and to believe in themselves.

Over these past months, our schools have been deeply focused on creating learning environments rooted in safety, belonging and inclusion. Students thrive when they know they are surrounded by a community that lifts them up, and your actions show them that every day. Whether you donate books or jackets, help a teacher prepare materials, volunteer in classrooms, serve on committees or simply offer a morning high-five, your presence sends a clear message to our students: You matter, and we believe in you.

We are also making encouraging progress in aligning instruction and strengthening consistent standards across grade levels. These efforts help ensure that every child, at every stage, has access to learning experiences that challenge, support, and inspire them.

As we step into winter break, I hope you find time to slow down, reconnect and make space for the moments that matter most. Share meals, stories, laughter and rest. Read with your children or enjoy a quiet book yourself. Let this season be one of gratitude, community and renewal.

Thank you for your unwavering partnership and for all you do to nurture the hopes, dreams and futures of the young people we serve. Oak Harbor is a special place because of you.

Wishing you and your families a warm and joyful holiday season.

Dr. Michelle Kuss-Cybula

Oak Harbor Public Schools Superintendent

Oak Harbor Educational Foundation was established in 1992 and was governed by a volunteer board of citizens for 30 years. Many of these volunteers have remained a vital part of OHEF since its inception with some serving on our board to this day. This has been a year of growth for the foundation with new members who are supported by the years of experience from directors who have built the foundation to ensure our future success. These folks care deeply about the children in our community and our schools, and as a graduate of Oak Harbor School District, I am honored to work alongside them.

I joined the foundation as our part-time executive director during the most exciting time of year — when we get to select and distribute scholarships to graduating seniors. This year OHEF awarded close to $70,000 in scholarships. Applications for 2026 are now open and we anticipate awarding even more scholarship dollars than this year, so please encourage the high school seniors in your life to apply!

OHEF also distributes annual Stay in Schools funding to meet the immediate needs of students in our elementary schools so that they can show up to school ready to learn.

And, thanks to the support of our community, OHEF continues to fund projects that directly benefit Oak Harbor students and educators like communication boards that were installed at our elementary school playgrounds over the past year allowing students to better communicate with staff and each other. Over the years, our foundation has funded many exciting learning opportunities including school gardens, robotics projects, public art projects and more.

Last month we hosted our first fundraising gala in over two years with the support of local businesses including Oak Harbor Property Management, Savi Bank, Whidbey Island Bank, Cook Wealth Management, Whidbey Weekly, Island Thrift, Greenhouse Nursery, Tiger Construction, Zanini’s and the Oak Harbor Elks Lodge. Together we raised $30,000 to support Oak Harbor School District’s students and educators.

OHEF has more exciting activities on the horizon. Mark your calendars now for a 1980s themed family fun run at Windjammer Park on May 30, 2026, and stay tuned for more info on what will surely be a totally rad event.

Thank you for your continued support, Oak Harbor, and happy holidays!

Lisa Jones

Speaking of silly letters, Ms. Emerson takes the cake (Dec. 6 letter to the editor). While I do not know her, I can only guess how anything not fitting into her preconceived world upsets her. As for finding me on Facebook, boy has she missed the boat. I am strictly a print persona and wouldn’t be on social media of any kind. I’m am glad she thinks that the person in the photo looks good, but it isn’t me.

As far as Obamacare is concerned, it was a bad idea from the get-go. Any law that has Mother Pelosi saying “You must pass it in order to see what’s in it ” should be put on the dung heap of bad ideas. It was broken when passed, needed Republicans to fix what they could and have Joe throw an outrageous amount of money at it, just to make it seem affordable.

By the way, yes, I get Medicare because I had no choice, but my employer also pays for all the extras Medicare doesn’t cover. That’s what happens when you plan for your retirement.

Fred Wilferth

Coupeville