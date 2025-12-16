Letter: Obamacare was always a bad idea

Editor,

Speaking of silly letters, Ms. Emerson takes the cake (Dec. 6 letter to the editor). While I do not know her, I can only guess how anything not fitting into her preconceived world upsets her. As for finding me on Facebook, boy has she missed the boat. I am strictly a print persona and wouldn’t be on social media of any kind. I’m am glad she thinks that the person in the photo looks good, but it isn’t me.

As far as Obamacare is concerned it was a bad idea from the get-go. Any law that has Mother Pelosi saying “You must pass it in order to see what’s in it ” should be put on the dung heap of bad ideas. It was broken when passed, needed Republicans to fix what they could and have Joe throw an outrageous amount of money at it, just to make it seem affordable.

By the way, yes, I get Medicare because I had no choice, but my employer also pays for all the extras Medicare doesn’t cover. That’s what happens when you plan for your retirement.

Fred Wilferth

Coupeville