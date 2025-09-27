Letter: Land Trust deserves our full support

Editor,

I find it hard to believe how badly we have abused this planet that sustains us. Locally, we are extremely fortunate to have the Whidbey Camano Land Trust which is a beacon of hope for our future and deserves all our possible support.

I was disturbed by the comment attributed to Ron Muzall in a recent article (Sept. 20, “State Rep. Dave Paul frustrated after Whidbey grants removed from budget story”) in this paper claiming the politicization of the WCLT, in particular that Ryan Elting, director, spoke against the initiative to repeal the state Climate Commitment Act. I suppose expressing support for or against a legislative act could be considered political, but Climate Change is not. It is a scientifically proven fact. Ignoring it, refusing to acknowledge it, refusing to plan for or try to mitigate its impacts is foolish, ignorant and irresponsible.

You want political? How about this: Do you want to live in a representative democracy with support for the rule of law, the Constitution, human rights and separation of powers? Or do you want to live under a fascist dictatorship? That is the political question of our time. If we do not get a handle on that, the effects of Climate Change will pale in comparison to the human suffering to come. Don’t believe me? Check out “Fascism – A Warning” by Madeleine Albright, former Secretary of State and refugee from Czechoslovakia. And good luck sleeping at night.

Cleveland Hall

Langley