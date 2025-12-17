Letter: High fuel prices need to be addressed

Editor,

I wanted to share some concerns and observations I have regarding the fuel prices in Washington State. While the national average for fuel prices has significantly decreased, Washington residents have not seen such a drastic reduction. In November 2025, the national average was around $3.08 per gallon, but due to state taxes and the unique adjustable carbon tax, Washington remains one of the top three most expensive states for fuel, along with Hawaii and California.

Interestingly, during the same period, the average regular fuel costs were generally highest in “blue states” (historically Democratic-voting states), with state averages ranging from approximately $3.82 to $4.65 per gallon. In contrast, “red states” (historically Republican-voting states) had lower average regular fuel costs, around $2.70 to $2.80 per gallon.

Fuel costs have a significant impact on the manufacturing and delivery of goods, especially here on Whidbey Island, where everything is trucked in daily. It’s curious to note that the fuel cost on Whidbey Island is almost 50 cents less than in Everett. Additionally, due to the inadequate availability of housing, many of our local military members live off-island, further adding to their fuel expenses.

The high fuel prices are a considerable driver of our cost of living, affecting low-income families and those on fixed incomes, such as retirees. While blue states often claim to support the common person, it seems they either lack an understanding of basic economics or do not fully consider the impact of these high fuel prices on their residents’ lives.

I believe it’s essential to address these concerns and work towards a solution that benefits all, especially those most affected by these high costs.

Terry Sparks

Oak Harbor