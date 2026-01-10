Letter: District Court strives for community participation

Editor,

As I approach eight years on the bench in Island County District Court, I feel compelled to share my appreciation for our community. In an era of divisiveness, I can state without hesitation that our community has an incredible graciousness and sense of civic responsibility. The people that show up at the courthouse as litigants or jurors understand and respect the judicial process. As the end of the year and my two-year mark as Island County’s presiding judge approaches, I wish to acknowledge this unique and exceptional community.

In the past two years, District Court has updated its online presence. To deliver on a promise to bring greater community access to our court by increasing online information, forms, instructions, and facilitate easier access to a virtual court. A necessity for residences on Camano Island and the South End. I would encourage anyone interested in the operations of District Court to attend virtual court as an “observer” and see how your judiciary functions.

I would also like to acknowledge the District Court staff whose commitment to deliver services and assistance to members of our community is second to none. As in many counties, our staffing needs are stretched thin and impacted by under compensation. Notwithstanding, the staff gives a 100% every day. An example of this is seen by one of our probation officers who recognized a treatment gap within an underserved part of our community. Our P.O. proceeded to train and organize a program to ensure equal access to rehabilitative treatment intended to hold individuals accountable and reduced recidivism.

The court has also been working with Behavioral Health and Human Services, the Prosecutor’s Office and defense counsels to develop an Island County VA and Community Court in 2026. A specialized court program aimed at harm reduction for those facing mental health and substance issues, thereby addressing some of the chronic recidivism within the community.

As member of our community, I am attempting to push the court towards community participation. Participation in bringing awareness of the rule of law and the role of the judiciary within our community. The court has recently participated in high school mock trial coaching, 4-H and Navy-safety presentations. If you are involved in an organization that would benefit from this type of participation, please do not hesitate to go online and make a request.

Have a great new year.

Ronald Costeck

District Court Judge