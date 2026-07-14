Chambers Cup returns to Whidbey Golf Club

Two Whidbey chambers of commerce are hosting a joint golf tournament in August.

The Oak Harbor and Coupeville Chambers are teeing up for a good cause.

The fifth annual Chambers Cup golf tournament is set for Friday, Aug. 14 at Whidbey Golf Club. Whether golfers are experienced or new, working on their long game or their short game, their participation supports the community.

Prizes can be won during a Chipping and Putting contest, held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. During the tournament itself, which begins at 1 p.m., teams of golfers will play for the best single gross score over 18 holes. It costs $140 per player and $515 per team to enter the tournament.

There is also a hole-in-one contest; the winner walks away with $15,000.

Golfers can attend an after party as well.

“It is a great opportunity to get outside, meet new people, and build connections within the local business community,” Eric Marshall, executive director of the Oak Harbor Chamber, said of the event.

Revenue generated by the event will be shared by the two hosting chambers, Marshall explained.

Funds raised by team registrations and sponsorships is split to “help support each organization’s operating expenses and the programs and services they provide to the community,” he said, while raffle and silent auction proceeds contribute to each chamber’s foundation.

Marshall credited sponsors with supplying prizes, giveaways, refreshments and more at each hole during the tournament. He added that a golf tournament excels as a fundraiser because “it brings people together in a fun, relaxed environment while requiring just a single day of participation.”

Find more information about the event at oakharborchamber.com.