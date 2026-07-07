Patriotic pandemonium returns to Maxwelton

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, July 7, 2026

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Results for the 2026 Maxwelton 4th of July Parade Games:

BOYS SPRINTS:

-3 and under:

Tied for 1st place: Elian Herrera and Rhodes Thomas

2nd place: J.J Iddins

3rd place: Walker Wells

-4 & 5:

1st place: Izzy Porter

2nd place: Luke Hill

3rd place: Luke Grubb

-6 & 7:

1st place: Emmett Kathan

2nd place: Ryan Esteban Morrison

3rd place: Rex Townsend

-8 & 9:

1st place: Kassen Ressaw

2nd place: Winston Harper

3rd place: Camden Dilley

-10 & 11:

1st place: Ezekiel Ebai

2nd place: Henry Grimm

3rd place: Henry Tegen

-12 & 13:

1st place: Theodore Schultz

3rd place: Kelton Bybee

-16 and up:

1st place: Samuel Tinker

2nd place: Kyle Anderson

3rd place: Arthur Dunham

BOYS SACK HOP:

6 to 9:

1st place: Rex Townsend

2nd place: Winston Harper

Tied for 3rd place: Emmett Kathan and Bennett Gutzmer

10 to 12:

1st place: Henry Grimm

2nd place: Tate Diffey

3rd place: Hudson Frye

13 to 15:

1st place: Theodore Schultz

2nd place: Cole VanDyke

3rd place: Axel Martin

16 and up:

1st place: Samuel Tinker

2nd place: Asher Martin

3rd place: Arthur Donham

BOYS 3 LEGGED:

6 to 9:

1st place: Bodhi Frye and Trenton Sankey

2nd place: Huddy Gabelein and Emmett Kathan

3rd place: Nikolai Meyling and Emerson Wood

10 to 12:

1st place: Henry Grimm and Peter Larson

3rd place: Henry Evans and Miles Hoover

13 to 15:

1st place: Gates Grimm and Bear Bach

2nd place: Axel Martin and Henry Giesbers

3rd place: Theodore Schultz and Jordan Dilley

16 and up:

1st place: Arthur Donham and Kyle Anderson

2nd place: Samuel Tinker and Ian Wu

3rd place: Drew Maguire and Issac Atkins

GIRLS SPRINTS:

3 and under:

1st place: Frankie Brumann

4 &5:

1st place: Cora Dager

2nd place: Forest Lyle

3rd place: Trevi Rutherford

6 &7:

1st place: Tatum Fitch

2nd place: Olivia Ballard

3rd place: Yaya Nelle

8 & 9:

1st place: Eva Mae Kathan

2nd place: Riley Cook

3rd place: Eliza Martin

10 & 11:

1st place: Jillian McCary

Tied for 2nd place: Sadie Lembo and Ava Monaghan

3rd place: Sloane Cook

12 & 13:

1st place: Brooklyn Iddins

2nd place: Bailey Newman

3rd place: Kaylin Gutzmer

16 and up:

1st place: Lucy Schultz

2nd place: Ruth Tinker

3rd place: Becky Kathan

GIRLS SACK HOP:

6 to 9:

1st place: Anela Diffey

2nd place: Natalie Hall

3rd place: Rose Harrington

10 to 12:

Tied for 1st place: Juliette Winder and Sadie Lembo

3rd place: Jillian McCary

13 to 15:

1st place: Eliana Gendel

2nd place: Thaniana Schwager

16 and up:

1st place: Ruth Tinker

2nd place: Jinhwa Ahn

3rd place: Julia Mills

GIRLS 3 LEGGED

6 to 9:

1st place: Drew Conant and Lucia Steven

2nd place: Ella McLeod and Olivia Ballard

3rd place: Sydney McNeil and Ainsley Townsend

10 to 12:

1st place: Gloria Deposit and Juliette Winder

Tied for 2nd place: Haley Geffre and Henry Geffre/ Penny Bolande and Simone Bolande

3rd place: Kaylin Gutzmer and Brooklyn Iddins

13 to 15:

1st place: Eliana Gendell and Lucy Bingham

2nd place: Thaliana Schwager and Bryony Schwager

3rd place: Sadie Malkemes and Charlie Malkemes

16 and up:

1st place: Ruth Tinker and Anne Tinker

2nd place: Juliana Larson and Malou Payne

3rd place: Jen Gemkow and Kjersti Jorgenson

COED KIDS EGG TOSS:

1st place: Bear Bach and Gates Grimm

2nd place: Levi McNeil and Quinn Schillings

3rd place: Bode May and Jim McCary

COED 16 AND UP EGG TOSS:

Tied winners: Mike Helland and Cooper Helland/ Sawyer Grubb and Luke Grubb/ Asher Martin and Kylen Altman

BOYS WHEELBARROW RACE

1st place: Sam Tinker and Ian Wu

2nd place: Spike Lyle and Andrew Lyle

3rd place: Axel Martin and Henry Grimm

GIRLS WHEELBARROW RACE

1st place: Harper Bass and Layla Blank

2nd place: Penny Bolande and Simone Bolande

3rd place: Anna Arndt and Bella Bartlett