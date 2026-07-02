Buskers strike a chord

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The soundtrack of summer in downtown Coupeville isn’t coming from a concert stage. It’s echoing down Front Street, where local musicians are turning the historic waterfront into a weekly gathering place during the Waterfront Wednesdays Busker Series.

Residents and visitors are invited to enjoy free live music downtown every Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. throughout June, July and August.

Now in its fourth year, the series showcases a wide range of musical styles, including classical, folk, jazz, blues, rock and roll, pop, alternative, country and bluegrass. Performers like Corbyn Orchard and Deception Cadence were selected through an application process before the summer season begins.

The weekly concerts have already drawn hundreds of attendees, highlighting the event’s growing popularity since it launched in 2022.

For Jesse Levesque, the Coupeville Historic Waterfront Association executive director, the performances are about more than entertainment. The series supports the organization’s mission of strengthening, promoting and preserving the historic downtown by creating opportunities for the community to gather in a lively setting.

“CHWA’s mission is to strengthen, promote and preserve a successful downtown historic district, and this means continuing to create a vibrant and thriving environment for people to come together and enjoy,” she wrote in an email to the News-Times. “Live music in the streets generates energy and enthusiasm.”

Coupeville itself adds another layer to the experience, offering audiences and musicians a picturesque backdrop as performances unfold along Penn Cove.

“Musicians and audiences are definitely happy to look out at the beautiful waterfront while listening to live music,” Levesque added.

The free event is open to all ages, inviting the community to enjoy live performances while exploring one of Whidbey Island’s most scenic downtowns.

Learn more about upcoming performances at www.coupevillehistoricwaterfront.com.