Fireworks sales light up local cause

(Photo by Marina Blatt) The Church of the Nazarene fireworks stand is open daily from about 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. through the Fourth of July near the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store in Oak Harbor. Volunteers and their kids hold up a variety of items they sell, from the 100-shot “Declaration of Detonation” to the “Mighty Sword.”

Fireworks go by plenty of names: “Can of Worms,” “Mad Dogs” and even “Corruption.” No matter what they’re called, the colorful displays are a Fourth of July tradition for many Island County residents, and buying them locally helps support community organizations at the same time.

Among the many fireworks stands across Whidbey Island, the Knights of Columbus stand, which is now located outside of the Mill at The Kasteel, has been selling fireworks in Oak Harbor for more than two decades. The stand is open daily from 9 a.m. to about 8 p.m. through July 4 and stays open later if customers are still arriving. It offers everything from $1 novelty items to assortment packs costing up to $800.

The nonprofit effort is entirely volunteer-run, with proceeds benefiting local charitable work, according to Kurt Bauch.

“All of the profits we make, go to charities,” Bauch said. “That’s why we do it.”

The funds help support pregnancy care, purchase wheelchairs and provide scholarships.

Another local option is the Church of the Nazarene fireworks stand, which is open daily from about 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. through the Fourth of July near the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store in Oak Harbor. The volunteers at the stand sell fireworks ranging from about $5 to $500, with proceeds helping send children and teens to church camps and youth conferences.

“Like any segment of the population, we have various income levels, single mothers included and whatnot, that would not be possible to go to camps,” said Brian Pickens, a Nazarene board member.

Many more fireworks stands can be found throughout the island, each supporting different organizations and community programs.

While local organizations benefit from fireworks sales, residents are reminded to follow state and local fireworks laws.

In unincorporated Island County, legal fireworks may be ignited only between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on July 3 and between 9 a.m. and midnight on July 4. Fireworks are not allowed in any Island County or state park. In some incorporated areas of the county, they are also prohibited on public property, including streets, sidewalks, parking lots and school grounds.

It is illegal to possess or use certain fireworks, such as firecrackers, rockets, M-80s, dynamite and any homemade fireworks. Island County also prohibits mortar fireworks.

Fireworks in Oak Harbor can be legally used on private property only from noon to 11 p.m. on June 28, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on June 29 – July 3, 9 a.m. to midnight on July 4 and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 5. Other cities or unincorporated areas in Island County may have their own restrictions. Learn more about firework laws in Island County at www.islandcountywa.gov/636/Fireworks-Laws-Safety-Tips.

Oak Harbor Fire Chief Travis Anderson urged residents to think beyond simply following the law and to focus on preventing fires and injuries. He encouraged people to review local safety guidelines, use fireworks responsibly and, whenever possible, attend one of the community’s professional fireworks shows instead.