Mother Mentors seek more volunteers

A baby cries in the next room while a tired parent tries to calm a fussy toddler and fold a basket of laundry at the same time. For some Whidbey Island families, having someone knock on the door each week can make all the difference.

Several Whidbey Island families are waiting to be matched with volunteer mentors through the nonprofit Mother Mentors of Whidbey Island, according to the organization. The nonprofit is asking community members to volunteer to provide friendship and practical support to parents of young children.

Sprouting from an idea in 2009 and incorporated as a nonprofit in 2012, Mother Mentors of Whidbey Island works to aid parents and caregivers of children through mentoring, early learning opportunities and resources.

The need for mentors has increased alongside the organization’s rapid expansion. Having grown more than tenfold over the past year, it is seeing about a 10% increase in families seeking support each month, Tasha Miller, the program director for the nonprofit, said. Single parents raising young children alone, military families navigating life on the island without extended family nearby and others are all seeking someone who will lend an extra hand.

Miller explained that mentors are paired one-on-one with families who have children from ages zero to five. Volunteers typically visit once a week for about two hours over a period of six months to a year.

Rather than requiring specialized experience, the organization looks for volunteers who are dependable and compassionate. All mentors complete training and background checks before being matched with a family, Miller wrote.

The increasing demand reflects challenges facing many local families. Parents are dealing with limited childcare options and the high cost of living on the island, Miller told the News-Times. Many military families and newcomers lack nearby relatives who can help during the early years of parenting, she added.

“The early years, ages 0-5, are the most critical for child development and family wellbeing. They’re also the loneliest and most overwhelming for many parents,” Miller said. “Throughout the island, we’re seeing increased isolation and mental health challenges. Many parents are struggling and they’re doing it alone.”

The experience is often rewarding for mentors as well, who frequently form lasting friendships with the families they support, Miller said. They also see the impact of their actions first-hand and become part of a community of “caring people,” she noted.

Mother mentor Alice Mikos, who is one of the nonprofit’s 70 current volunteers, attested that the role is extremely fulfilling.

“There is just something so powerful about showing up for a family. Just being present. I get to sit in their living room, read with their little boy, watch their new baby look at her parents and know she belongs,” she said. “As a mentor, what more could you ask for?”

In addition to mentoring, the organization operates Parent Pantries that provide diapers, formula, clothing and other essentials, along with Playscape Play & Learn programs in Langley and Oak Harbor. All services are free.

“If you’re reading this and feeling called to support families, we need you,” Miller said.

People who cannot volunteer can still help by donating money, diapers, wipes or formula. More information is available at mothermentors.org.