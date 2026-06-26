Stars, stripes and small-town fun

Photo by David Welton. The Maxwelton Community Club’s annual Fourth of July Parade will bring residents together for one of South Whidbey’s most cherished traditions at noon on July 4, near Swede Hill Road in Clinton. The marchers, musicians and community groups will travel through town decked in patriotic colors.

Photos by David Welton. For America’s 250th birthday, Whidbey Island will be decked out in red, white and blue. From hometown parades and pancake breakfasts to live music, family activities and lots fireworks, it will be a packed holiday weekend.

For America’s 250th birthday, Whidbey Island will be decked out in red, white and blue. From hometown parades and pancake breakfasts to live music, family activities and lots of fireworks, it will be a packed holiday weekend.

Check out this roundup of plenty of ways to celebrate Independence Day close to home.

Oak Harbor

Pups and their humans are invited to the Whidbey Wags Pet Parade and Costume Contest at 4:30 p.m. on July 3, at Windjammer Park in Oak Harbor. Decked out in patriotic attire, pets and their owners will join a parade route stretching from Windjammer Park to Flintstone Park. Along with the parade, attendees can enjoy vendor booths, games, giveaways, photo opportunities and family-friendly activities. The event offers a cute kickoff to the holiday weekend. Learn more at www.oakharborchamber.com/whidbey-wags. On the same day, the Healthy Island Youth Initiative Chum Run and the free Kids’ Fry Run will take place. The 5K race raises scholarship funds for local youth. Preregistration is available at www.nwpprd.org/recreation.

The celebration continues with the Fourth of July Carnival, running June 26 through July 5 at Windjammer Park. Carnival rides, games and classic fair foods will fill the park throughout the holiday week. Visitors can indulge in funnel cakes, corn dogs, cotton candy and more.

The Fourth of July parade will once again bring the community together at 11 a.m. on July 4, following the traditional route from East Pioneer Way, along Bayshore Drive, and returning to Pioneer Way. Floats, marching groups and musical performances will make their way through the city. Retired Navy Capt. Dave Williams will lead this year’s parade. At noon, the chamber’s beer garden opens for adults looking to relax and enjoy the festivities. Guests can sip beer or cider while listening to live music throughout the afternoon and evening. The beer garden also returns on Sunday afternoon.

Visitors can also browse handmade goods, antiques and specialty items from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 4- 5, at Windjammer Park during the chamber’s Fourth of July Vendor Fair. Live entertainment, contests and family activities will keep the park lively throughout the weekend. The fair offers something for nearly every age.

Stick around until 10 p.m. on July 4 for the chamber-sponsored fireworks show that will light up the sky above the waterfront. The display serves as the grand finale. Eric Marshall, executive director of the Greater Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce, said it is one of his most anticipated events of the weekend.

“Thanks to the tremendous generosity and support of our Chamber members and community sponsors, we were able to raise enough funding to present a significantly larger fireworks show than in previous years,” he said.

“We hope everyone will join us in celebrating our nation’s 250th birthday while enjoying a safe, fun-filled weekend with family, friends and neighbors.”

The holiday festivities continue at 10 a.m. on July 5 at Windjammer Park with the Windjammer Car Show. The event showcases classic cars, hot rods, muscle cars and specialty vehicles along the waterfront. Vehicle enthusiasts can stroll among dozens of entries. Judging begins at noon and continues through the afternoon. At the same time, starting at noon at the Windjammer Park Pavilion, participants will face off in the annual hot dog eating contest. Contestants will compete to consume the most hot dogs before time runs out while spectators cheer them on. The competition continues at 1 p.m. with the Independence Day Cornhole Tournament. Teams will test their skills in a casual but spirited contest open to a variety of experience levels. Learn more about Oak Harbor’s Independance Day events at www.oakharborchamber.com/independence-day.

Support firefighters and indulge in some syrupy pancakes with the North Whidbey Firefighters Association from 7 to 11 a.m. July 4 at 2720 Heller Road in Oak Harbor. The association will serve up its annual pancake breakfast that includes pancakes, sausages, bacon, coffee and juice. The fundraiser helps support association activities throughout the year. Find more information at https://whidbeyisland.macaronikid.com/

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Enjoy a free museum day on July 4 at the Pacific Northwest Naval Air Museum in Oak Harbor. Visitors can explore local aviation history free of charge. Museum exhibits highlight the legacy of naval aviation and the men and women who served. Families, history enthusiasts and first-time visitors are all encouraged to stop by. The free-admission event provides an educational addition to the holiday festivities. Learn more about the free msueum day on the Pacific Northwest Naval Air Museum’s Facebook.

Freeland

Enjoy Independence Day festivities early on the South end at 4 p.m. on July 3, at Freeland Park, 1535 E. Shoreview Drive. The Greater Freeland Chamber of Commerce’s Freedom Fest invites families to listen to live entertainment, peruse food vendors, and enjoy face painting, bounce houses and a variety of activities throughout the evening. A helicopter flyover is also planned to add to the excitement. The celebration wraps up with a colorful fireworks show. Learn more at https://whidbeycamanoislands.com/event/celebrate-america.

Clinton

The Maxwelton Community Club’s annual Fourth of July Parade will bring residents together for one of South Whidbey’s most cherished traditions at noon on July 4, near Swede Hill Road in Clinton. The marchers, musicians and community groups will travel through town decked in patriotic colors. Following the parade, attendees can gather at Dave Mackie Park for a flag-raising ceremony, games and refreshments. Loads of pie and family activities help make the celebration a favorite. Visit https://www.maxwelton.org for more information.