Got moves? Teen performer wants dancers

(Photo provided) Genelia Lai, a rising 13-year-old artist selected for the Oak Harbor Music Festival’s Teen Talent Showcase, is searching for backup dancers to join her on stage during the highly anticipated event this September.

The countdown to one of Whidbey Island’s biggest music weekends is underway, and Whidbey teens have the chance to show off their dance moves on the big stage.

Genelia Lai, a rising 13-year-old artist selected for the Oak Harbor Music Festival’s Teen Talent Showcase, is searching for backup dancers to join her on stage during the highly anticipated event this September.

The showcase audition took place last month, with five teens selected to perform. The other young artists will perform under the names Olivander, Thresher Shark, The Arborist and Adele Wood. For her set, Lai plans to perform four or five original songs, including “Magnet,” “Trouble Like That,” “Sunshine” and “Sugar on My Lips.” To help bring the performance to life, she hopes to recruit about four dedicated dancers with experience or interest in pop, hip-hop or K-pop styles.

Although she has performed at other events, including singing the national anthem at a Bruce Lee stamp unveiling, this will be her first appearance at the Oak Harbor Music Festival. Along with singing, she plans to choreograph the show herself.

“I want them to think wow, that’s the best performance I’ve ever seen at the Oak Harbor Music Festival,” Lai said.

That ambition has already drawn some interest. Community members and students connected with Spark Movement Academy have begun reaching out, and the academy has agreed to provide rehearsal space to Lai and her backup dancers. Lai, however, is hoping more local teens will step forward.

The opportunity is aimed specifically at teenagers willing to commit to rehearsals and help create a polished stage production.

Beyond the performance itself, Lai hopes her music encourages other young people to pursue their own creative goals.

The Oak Harbor Music Festival is a free end-of-summer event featuring more than 40 acts across three stages Sept. 4-6 on Southeast Pioneer Way in Oak Harbor. The festival includes folk, rock, R&B, country, blues, jazz and other genres, along with arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, a kids area and beer and wine gardens.

Teenagers interested in dancing with Lai can contact her through Instagram at @genelia_music. Her music is also available on Spotify under Genelia, @genelia790 on TikTok or at Genelia_Music on Youtube.