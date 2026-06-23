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Whidbey Pride, Island wide

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Photo by David Welton
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Photo by David Welton
Photo by David Welton
Photo by David Welton
Photo by David Welton
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Photographer David Welton captured the color, joy and community spirit of Pride celebrations in Coupeville and Langley over the past two weekends. The events included parades that attracted a cast of characters, from pirates and mermaids to butterflies and unicorns. Alongside the festivities, speakers shared personal stories that highlighted both the challenges facing LGBTQ+ people and the importance of support and inclusion. A similar event took place in Oak Harbor earlier this month.

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