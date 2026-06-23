Children can scavenge and hunt at Tilth Market

Join in the scavenger hunt for kids on Sunday, June 28 and earn a $4 voucher to buy something at the South Whidbey Tilth Farmers Market. There is no charge to participate.

Here’s how it works:

1. Pick up a Scavenger Hunt form at the welcome table at the market entrance;

2. go through the market and find all the items on the list and write them down;

3. present your form at the welcome table and collect your $4 local bux reward and start shopping for fresh fruits, vegetable and herbs at the market.

Adults are welcome to help the little ones. Kids Scavenger Hunt Days will be also held on July 26 and Aug. 30.

The South Whidbey Tilth Farmers Market is held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays until October 18. It is located at 2812 Thompson Road, Langley, on Hwy 525. For more information email market@southwhidbeytilth.org.

South Whidbey Tilth is a nonprofit dedicated to advocating organic agriculture and sustainable living since 1982. Along with the popular farmers market, the group operates an 11-acre campus in Langley, featuring an active community garden and educational workshops.