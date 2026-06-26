Reading between the bones: ‘Wyrd Systers’ offer spiritual insights

Photo by David Welton. Dr. Odd shows off the necklace her sister crafted for her. The duo said what most people might think of as a costume is a really cute everyday outfit for them.

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Photo by David Welton. “I got boned by the Wyrd Systers.” It’s the playful slogan printed on stickers and repeated with a laugh after readings, reflecting the lighthearted atmosphere the duo intentionally creates. From left are Sister Spike and Dr. Odd.

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Photo by David Welton. The sisters have become a familiar presence in Whidbey Island’s magical community, offering bone casting readings, teaching classes and encouraging others to learn an ancient form of divination they believe belongs to everyone.

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Forget stethoscopes. Whidbey Island’s self-appointed spiritual diagnosticians prefer bear bones, coyote teeth, lynx vertebrae and a little intuition.

Named “The Wyrd Systers,” Adrienne MacIain, who goes by “Dr. Odd” and Rebecca MacIain, who uses the moniker “Sister Spike” say their bone casting readings offer something modern medicine can’t, an X-ray of one’s spiritual life.

That special talent has found an audience across Whidbey Island, where the sisters say many people are navigating major life transitions. They count military families, young adults and retirees among their clients.

“Everybody seems to be in flux right now,” Sister Spike said.

The sisters believe many people are searching for purpose amid this uncertainty. Their answer comes with a healthy dose of humor.

“I got boned by the Wyrd Systers.”

It’s the playful slogan printed on stickers and repeated with a laugh after readings, reflecting the lighthearted atmosphere the duo intentionally creates. The sisters even joke with first-time clients that they’ll “be gentle,” embracing the innuendo while making people feel at ease before a reading begins.

Behind the laughs, however, is something the MacIains hope visitors leave with instead: clarity.

The sisters have become a familiar presence in Whidbey Island’s magical community, offering bone casting readings, teaching classes and encouraging others to learn an ancient form of divination they believe belongs to everyone. Whether they’re hosting sold-out workshops, performing readings at renaissance fairs or welcoming people into community bone salons, their goal is to help people better understand where they are in life.

“We want the bones to do the talking, not us,” Sister Spike said.

Rather than asking clients to arrive with a question, the sisters cast first, believing it helps eliminate bias and allows the reading to unfold naturally.

Sister Spike’s fascination with bone casting began as a child.

“I always found that I could get answers from bones and sticks and things when you cast them,” she said.

She spent decades studying runes alongside bone casting, eventually developing her own system after researching traditions from around the world.

“There are no cultures I’ve been able to find that don’t have some version of this,” Sister Spike noted.

Dr. Odd’s path into reading came much later — and unexpectedly.

When Sister Spike became ill during an event, Dr. Odd found herself sitting in front of a waiting client.

“I just got this intuitive hit that was so strong that I could not ignore it,” Dr. Odd remembered.

Since then, she said, bones have begun appearing everywhere she goes.

The pair’s close bond helps make that work possible. Though adopted and not related by blood, they describe themselves as soul sisters who have shared unusual experiences since childhood, often finishing each other’s sentences and even picking up the phone at the same moment. Their uncanny connection to each other fuels the customer’s spiritual experience.

The sisters divide their casting board into four areas representing passion, prosperity, wellness and the unknown. The position, relationship and orientation of each piece combine to allow the sisters to make a spiritual reading for a client.

They now teach others how to build their own casting sets, emphasizing that they don’t have to contain actual bones. Additionally, their free bone salons invite people to bring tarot cards, runes, pendulums or other forms of divination to inspire one another.

“We’re on a mission to get more people doing this, and knowing how to do this, and passing it along,” Dr. Odd said.

The response has been overwhelming.

“Every class sells out,” Sister Spike said.

Many visitors arrive expecting entertainment but leave with something more meaningful.

“The thing we get more than anything is ‘Oh, I just thought this was a bit of fun, but you’re the real deal, aren’t you?,” Dr. Odd said with a laugh.

Some leave in tears — not from sadness, the sisters say, but from relief. The sisters keep handkerchiefs on hand for such cases.

“It gives them this clarity where they’re like, okay, now I know how to move forward,” Dr. Odd added.

That search for direction is something they see reflected across Whidbey Island’s residents.

“The most fun part is the part at the end where they go, ‘Oh, I need to tell you what’s going on now. I need to tell you the story,’” Sister Spike said.

Whether a skeptic or a bone believer, it’s hard to leave without a sense of hope, connection and contagious joy inspired by the Wyrd Systers’ infectious passion.

Interested clients are invited to book a reading online or in-person, find the sisters at their next event, join a discord or take a class. Learn more at https://magicwants.square.site/.

For inquiries, contact the sisters at 971-867-0319 or email them at hello@magicwants.com.