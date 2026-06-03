Letter: Help homeless by attending summer soiree

Editor,

I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our Whidbey Island community for the continued support of the Whidbey Homeless Coalition. Your generosity and compassion make it possible for us to remain dedicated to helping individuals and families move out of homelessness and into stability.

As part of that ongoing work, we invite the community to join us for our Summer Soirée on June 13, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Clinton Community Hall. The afternoon will feature live music by the Kristi O’Donnell Trio, good company and a shared commitment to ensuring every neighbor has a safe place to land.

Thank you again for standing with us. Your support truly changes lives.

Janet Harris

Crazy Bag Lady of South Whidbey

Whidbey Homeless Coalition board member