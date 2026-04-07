Whidbey Earth Ocean Month bigger than ever

Whidbey Island is in the midst of the annual Earth and Ocean Month, during which more than 40 events and activities are planned.

The range of eco-friendly events stretches from a festival to a bird-spotting field trip to garden tours to talks about such topics as animal mycophiles and oysters. People can help remove scotch broom, attend a movie screening or have fun at a game night.

The theme of this year’s special month is “Caring for Our Common Home,” according to a press release from Goosefoot. A total of 23 local organizations are hosting events.

One of the highlights of the month is the Earth Day Festival. YMCA Camp Casey is hosting the second year of the event at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, April 18. Organizations from across Whidbey Island will host information tables and offer immersive experiences. Walk the beach and learn about marine and aquatic life. View the diversity of bird species at Crockett Lake through a pair of binoculars. Check out preservation efforts first-hand while walking through the heritage forest and Admiralty Inlet Preserve, according to the press release.

The festival is free, family friendly and open to all.

In addition, volunteers can visit pristine properties and get some exercise in several work parties hosted by different groups. Whidbey Camano Land Trust is organizing work at the group’s properties at Strawberry Point, Krueger Woods and Ebey’s Landing. Whidbey Watershed Stewards will have preservation and stewardship activities at Freeland wetlands. People can learn how to efficiently eliminate scotch broom at one of three work parties organized by St. Hubert Church’s Green Team and Goosefoot Community Fund.

A complete schedule is available at www.whidbeyearthday.org.