Rec center public forums scheduled

The City of Oak Harbor seeks public feedback as it explores the feasibility of building a recreation center.

Residents can provide input on the project at two upcoming community forums in Oak Harbor, both next week. The first is scheduled for 10-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14 at the Book Rack, and the second will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 16 at The Center.

Gathering community feedback is integral to the recreation center feasibility study the city is conducting.

City communications officer and study project manager Magi Aguilar explained that formal public engagement opportunities — like forums — are needed to solicit feedback that is actually reflective of public opinion. Social media can be useful in kick-starting relevant conversations, she added, but it is not necessarily a reliable source of community perspectives.

“I want the community to remember that this is a feasibility study; its purpose is to determine whether a recreation center would be a good fit for Oak Harbor,” she said. “There are many factors to consider beyond community interest, including council approval, potential locations, operational costs and funding options that won’t place a burden on residents.”

In addition to the forums, the city’s wish wall and community survey are still open to contributions. Both can be accessed at oakharbor.gov/1007/Recreation-Center-Feasibility-Study.

There are 58 contributions to the wish wall as of Monday afternoon, some requesting amenities like an indoor playground, field space, an ice rink and more.