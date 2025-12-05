Sound Off: With immunity there is unity for the community

By DR. ROBERT WAGNER

Having just retired from Pediatric practice on Whidbey Island, I am reflecting on the changes in health and health care of children in our community with special concern over vaccines and disease prevention.

As a child in the 1950s I was able to benefit from early vaccines for viral infections such as polio, measles, etc. In 50 years of medical training and Pediatric practice I have witnessed the evolution of tremendous successes in the treatment and prevention of major invasive infectious illnesses in children. But prevention is “invisible,” meaning that people have lost sight of the real dangers of infections being prevented over the last two generations. However, emerging outbreaks of measles and whooping cough with fatalities in the U.S. and Canada are evidence of results of decreased vaccinations in some communities.

Working as a physician in the ‘70s, ‘80s and ’90s involved early recognition and treatment of these serious infections. That involved lots of blood tests, spinal taps, X-rays and urine tests. These were costly, invasive and stressful for sick infants, children and families and required ever stronger antibiotics to treat.

The development of two vaccines in the late 20th century virtually wiped out the two major invasive bacterial illnesses that had filled doctors’ offices with infected ears, sinuses, lungs and bloodstream, complicating the viral infections. These were Pneumococcus and Hemophilus influenza – B ( HIB). Although they sound similar, HIB is a bacteria, not the flu virus. Thankfully, bacterial meningitis is extremely uncommon now. These successes are seen around the world. I am proud of the work of my colleagues to treat and prevent these illnesses.

Rotavirus vaccine largely wiped out ER and hospital visits for infants with diarrhea and dehydration, a common feature of all communities up to the 1990s. I saw a child die of this infection and treated many who were seriously ill.

There are many beneficial results that cascaded forth from these vaccines. There was a profound decrease in illness within the community. The amount of invasive testing decreased dramatically. I haven’t had to do a spinal tap in over 20 years! X-ray use in children (radiation) has plunged, as have blood tests. Effects of radiation are lifelong. Hospitalization of children plummeted and most small regional hospitals stopped admitting kids as there were fewer admissions to keep up the standards of care. Antibiotic use in children has dropped to a trickle, and we are not facing an endless escalation of antibiotic resistance. Our ear, nose and throat doctors had a huge drop in surgical treatment of recurrent ear and sinus disease. There was a notable drop in pneumonias being spread to adults once children were vaccinated.

Complications from infection and treatment can continue to plague patients for years. By contrast, my decades of frontline and personal use of vaccines have shown extremely rare serious or lasting complications from the vaccines. I stand by that statement. While vaccines may cause mild side effects, they do NOT cause autism and they are minuscule compared to the diseases.

The FDA has a very long track record for caution and safety. The approval for vaccinations in children has come only after extensive testing and review. Safety assessments are still ongoing. The extensive world wide scientific and clinical evidence attests to safety and efficacy in contrast to current politically motivated charges. The state of Washington endorses and provides these vaccines as testimony to their benefit.

Those who refuse vaccines are protected by the rest of the community not spreading these infections. It may take several years for an epidemic to arise as vaccine levels drop, giving families a false measure of comfort. Current outbreaks of whooping cough and measles are emerging in communities where parents have withheld vaccines.

I encourage all parents to vaccinate their children, their animals and themselves to take advantage of the miraculous gift we have at our disposal.