Small claims court isn’t what you’d expect from TV

By RONALD COSTECK

If you are lucky, you never have to be a part of a civil lawsuit. However, most people have been involved in a civil dispute over the course of their lives. Disagreements over the fulfillment of a contract, obligations imposed by an HOA, or any number unavoidable differences that arise between people or businesses. Small Claims is a way of resolving many of those differences when a final conversation has not. This type of hearing is the civil version of a community court.

Small claims is an informal process. The goal is a speedy, quick and just resolutions between litigants. An informal legal process replaces the more complex course involving attorneys, discovery and formalized rules of evidence. The goal is to expedite resolution of smaller claims that are brought in amount of $10,000 or less by a person, or $5,000 or less by businesses.

In Island County District Court, the small claims process begins with stating and filing of a civil action. Once service is achieved, the matter is initially handled through court provided mediators. As might be expected in our Island County community, about 95% of these cases are resolved through the mediation process. Through the assistance of a neutral mediation team parties will sign a binding contract if they reach an amicable agreement. The flexibility of the mediation process allows the litigants to control the outcome of their case. This court has seen every variation of settlements, from a handshake, to exchange or repair of goods and services, to a mutual compromise on damages.

If parties are unable to reach an agreement, the civil case is set for trial a few months out. This gives the parties time to organize and prepare their presentation for the court. While it is an informal trial, it can be a slightly more intimidating process for litigants. Without the assistance of an attorney, parties still need to understand how to establish the legal basis of their claims.

Small claims court is not the same as TV law, which is arbitration in the form of a trial. In a small claims trial, the court must apply a burden of proof and the law to the facts introduced during the proceedings. As I was reminded some time ago by an individual not pleased with one of my decisions, I am no “Judge Judy.” With a bit of pride, I can say that there was never truer words spoken. However, the court does endeavor to keep the process efficient in time, relaxed in nature,and guided by a genuine desire to produce a just result.

For a judge, small claims is a challenging environment. Identifying and handling varying legal claims among non-attorneys while maintaining the neutrality of the judiciary. Preserving the dignity and decorum of a courtroom with litigants that may not have the professional detachment of an attorney. Sometimes the issues are straight forward, such as, the dispute between landlords and tenants over damages to property. However, other times complex legal issues are wrapped in a small claim package. Such as, whether Amazon is a purveyor of goods or services and whether they fall within the uniform commercial code or product liability act.

The court has seen “principled cases” where the damages are less than the filing fee. It has also seen restorative cases where the amount claim represented a significant impact on a family’s finances. The complexities of small claims reflects the diversity and dynamics of our island community. Despite these challenges the court approaches, small claim matters in a judicial manner in the Island County way. We do our best to treat every case with personalized attention and the litigants with understanding and respect.

If you are interested in more information on how Island County District Court and a small claims action might assist you in resolving a civil dispute, please log on to County District Court website (www.islandcountywa.gov/984/Small-Claims-Civil-Action). Information is also located in RCW 12.40 (https://app.leg.wa.gov/rcw/default.aspx?cite=12.40). Please remember that Island County District Court is your community court. We are here to assist both in large and small issues within our community.

Ronald Costeck is the judge for Island County District Court.