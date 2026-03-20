Jim and Lois Repoz are good neighbors, indeed

According to the dictionary, a neighbor is described as someone or something in close proximity. But we islanders know it is much more than that. The Bible even reminds us to love our neighbors as we love ourselves. Being realistic, we probably know that is not always the case. Some people are just not that lovable. But every now and then we are lucky enough to meet some who live up to that standard.

Lucky for me, about 25 years ago I met someone who truly can be called a great neighbor. I can remember the time as if it were yesterday when Lois Repoz and I met at the Oak Harbor Senior Center. Her daughter, Jana Marie, worked for a local cruise line, so Lois cruised and, about that time my late husband, Ken, and I had also fallen in love with cruising, so we had a lot to talk about. Besides our love for cruising, we discovered we were both retired public school teachers. And the more we talked and got better acquainted, the more we found we had in common.

At the time Lois had just started the local Red Hat Society get togethers, which were devoted to women wearing red hats, of course, and having lunch together. Once a month women would just dress up in their finery and spend a little time celebrating the lighter side of life. Most of us were involved with many other more community-oriented endeavors. It was just fun to get together at the Oak Harbor Senior Center, have lunch and schmooze.

But Lois certainly did not spend all her time wearing a red hat! Before moving to Whidbey Island in 1973 with her husband Jim, Lois taught in the Edmonds School District. In Oak Harbor she taught in both the junior high and senior schools. She was also the faculty adviser for the High School International Club based on her interest in world events and people. For several years Lois taught English to Laotian mothers. And she and Jim hosted exchange students – one female exchange student each from such countries as Croatia, Finland, Brazil, as well as two students from Germany.

In subsequent years, the couple was able to travel and visit the homes of many of those students. During most of those trips Lois would drive. Around the year 2000, Lois and Jim traveled to various places around the world, including South Africa where they met and visited with a long-time pen pal of Lois, a young Afrikaner who is married to another Afrikaner who teaches English. Jim and Lois rented a house on a beach in South Africa which they used as a home base for their travels. While there they were able to get to know the area and the people in depth, especially where the families of her pen pal and the exchange students lived. She still keeps in contact with many of them and their families.

Now both Jim and Lois have retired on Whidbey. Their daughter and son live off island with their families, but they still keep in close touch and visit often. Lois still keeps up her busy schedule visiting her family off-island and driving down to Cannon Beach, Oregon, where they have a family cabin. All the while Jim maintains their beautiful yard and garden. It is not unusual to drive by their home only to see Jim out working in the yard. There is no question that their’s is the best looking and well-maintained yard in their neighborhood.

Jim and Lois have slowed down somewhat. The Red Hat Society is no longer an active organization in Oak Harbor, but neither Jim nor Lois has settled down completely by a long shot. She still coordinates a monthly luncheon for her Alpha Delta Kappa Educational Honorary and other retired teacher friends, attends her church, and takes part in a variety of community activies. Until recently she was a long-time member of the Friends of the Library board. And for many years, Lois has held annual seasonal tickets for both the Fifth Avenue and Seattle Rep theaters. She drives down to Seattle with friends to attend every show. Also, during the past Christmas season, she and I took part in holiday bazaars together. Lois is definitely not one to sit still and she and Jim are assets to our island.

I feel truly blessed having Lois and Jim as close friends and neighbors. They are the epitome of the true meaning of this column. They are always there when I need them and now that I have moved into downtown Oak Harbor, they are my near and dear neighbors. They visit me, take me on errands and Jim walks my little dog, Lily. It is easy to love neighbors like this.

Helen Bates, an Oak Harbor resident, is a writer of poetry, historical and general interest articles, a three-act play and restaurant reviews. Her writings have been published in the Tacoma News Tribune, The Seattle Times, the Eastern Washington University historical quarterly and local newspapers. She and her late husband, Ken, moved to Whidbey Island in 1994. They were active in a number of local activities and led senior cruises.