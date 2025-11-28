Every day on Whidbey should be Small Business Saturday

By Whidbey News Group editorial board

Small businesses are a vital part of Whidbey Island’s economy and sense of self. The entrepreneurs add character to the towns on the island, spark the economy and answer the need for services. Residents can make their holiday shopping more meaningful by getting out into the community, visiting local shops and restaurants during Small Business Saturday.

But if we truly value the role small businesses play in the Whidbey community, our support can’t end when the calendar page turns.

Small Business Saturday was started by American Express as a response to the excesses of Black Friday. Since its inception in 2010, Small Business Saturday has driven an estimated $200 billion in reported sales. A recent survey by American Express found that 72% of shoppers said the designated day makes them want to shop and dine at independent retailers and restaurants all year long.

On the island, small businesses are more than places to buy things. They are the textured fabric of our neighborhoods — the restaurant that knows your order, the local hardware store that offers real advice instead of algorithmic suggestions, and the restaurants and bars that offer trivia night or the chance to sing karaoke. These businesses reflect the values, tastes and creativity of the people who run them and the communities they serve.

Small businesses create jobs in our community. Small businesses account for about 46% of private-sector jobs in the nation, while 55% of new jobs in the last decade have come from these types of businesses, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. They mentor young workers, give to local fundraisers and invest in the neighborhoods where they live and work. The businesses are ultimately responsible for many holiday events and decorations that fill the towns.

When you spend money locally, more of it stays in the community, circulating through wages, services and local taxes. For every $100 spent at a local business, $48 stays within the community — compared to $14 for every $100 spent at a big box store, according to the Department of Commerce.

Yet the challenges small businesses face are greater than ever. Tariffs and the uncertainly surrounding them affect small businesses disproportionally. So many people do the bulk of holiday shopping online, which means they miss out on the opportunity to shop amongst their neighbors and pick out treasured gifts by hand. Of course, small businesses aren’t just the retail and food establishments highlighted in Small Business Saturday, but are much more — from pet groomers to Brazilian waxers to landscapers to septic tank pumpers and on and on.

That doesn’t always mean spending more money. It can be as simple as choosing a local shop first. Leaving a positive review. Sharing a favorite spot with a friend. Attending a local event. Following and amplifying businesses on social media. These acts — small on their own — create the steady rhythm of community engagement that allows local entrepreneurs to thrive long after the holiday rush.

If we want vibrant main streets, local innovation and diverse choices, we have to nurture the businesses that build them. Small Business Saturday is a reminder of what’s possible when communities rally behind their own. The real work — and the real opportunity — begins the next day, and the day after that.