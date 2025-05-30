Building ferries locally is an investment in community

By JANET ST. CLAIR

Island County commissioner

On Jan. 8, 2025, Governor-Elect Bob Ferguson, transportation leaders from the Senate and House, and leadership from Washington State Ferries came to Clinton to meet with elected leaders from Island County, leadership from our local Chambers of Commerce and Economic Development Councils, Ferry Advisory Committee members and other local stakeholders.

The conversation was focused on the commitment to address the ferry crisis in our state, addressing workforce, building new boats, and strengthening our iconic ferries for the future. That future includes boats made in Washington, and workers who live in our local communities.

The state has received two bids for ferry construction, one from a shipbuilder in Florida, and one from Nichols Brothers Boat Builders. The Nichols Brothers bid is higher because they pay living wages to support local working families, support local small business and supply chain vendors, participating in strong local economies in Island, Snohomish and surrounding counties.

The infusion of cash directly into local communities has direct value to those communities and the state in money spent locally by working families, sales tax revenue, hundreds of new jobs at the Everett and Freeland boat yards as well as jobs in the supply chain. It also assures jobs into the future in maintenance and operations of ferries.

In addition, the innovative apprenticeship program at Nichols Brothers is a strong pathway to employment for future maritime workers. A recent study presented to Washington State Ferries and Governor Ferguson this week noted that for each ferry built in Puget Sound, 1,298 jobs are created equating to $131 million in wages for working families. This generates $45.8 million spent in the local economy. That study did not reference the tax dollars returning to our local and state economies. It’s not just about the lowest bid.

As a past board member for the Northwest Workforce Council, I cannot support more strongly this job creation and retention. As an Island County commissioner, I support jobs for local working families and keeping the economic value of their wages local. Finally, as a strong advocate for a robust ferry system in Washington State, splitting the contract for new vessels between both boat builders assures we can build more boats more quickly, an expressed goal of the governor and transportation leaders across the state.

I am writing to urge Washington State Ferries and Governor Ferguson to do just that – help ensure we continue our rich made in Washington maritime history and protect local jobs.

Janet St. Clair is an Island County commissioner for District 3.