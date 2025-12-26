Whidbey woman severely injured in I-5 crash

A 22-year-old Coupeville woman was seriously injured in a one-car accident on Interstate 5 in Snohomish County early in the morning of Dec. 24, according to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol.
The report states that the driver and three passengers in the car were all from Coupeville. One passenger, 22-year-old Maile Harding, was severely injured and transported to Providence Hospital in Everett for medical treatment.
The State Patrol reports that 20-year-old Ali Deleon was driving a 2018 Subaru Legacy south on I-5. The vehicle left the roadway near Southwest 164th Street, struck a barrier and came to rest on the left shoulder.
Deleon was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. In addition, 21-year-old Jesus Acuna, a passenger, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. A third passenger, 22-year-old Roberto Fonsecasantos, was not wearing a seatbelt and was injured but released at the scene.
Harding was wearing a seat belt, the report states.
The crash was reported at 3:35 a.m.
The memo states that the cause of the collision was suspected of being drug- or alcohol-related. The case is under investigation.
The Subaru was totaled and impounded as evidence, the memo states.