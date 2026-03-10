Oak Harbor Marina is certifiably clean

The Oak Harbor Marina renewed its certification as a “clean marina” for the next three years.

The certification program is administered by Washington Sea Grant, according to a press release. Oak Harbor Marina has been designated a clean marina since 2008, and recertification requires facilities to “undergo a rigorous assessment of their environmental practices and plan improvements for the future,” the release states. The Washington Clean Marina program is a “goal-driven self-auditing program” that emphasizes creating a positive environmental impact.

“Oak Harbor Marina is a great example of what it means to be a clean marina in Washington,” Washington Sea Grant boating specialist Aaron Barnett said in the press release.

As part of the recertification process, marina staff also set new environmental goals for the coming years. Alyce Henry, the Oak Harbor Marina harbormaster, said in the press release that staff created a three-year plan to implement greener initiatives at the marina. They plan to install public Level 3 electric vehicle chargers and may purchase an electric work truck to replace the current aging vehicle, she told the News-Times.

In addition to these infrastructure upgrades, the marina continues be a place to learn. One of the initiatives that it will continue forward is the coho salmon rearing program. Along with hosting field trips for local school groups, the marina will also host a storytime event with local tribal members sharing the legend of how the salmon got its crooked nose.

“When the public join the staff and volunteers for a feeding, they learn about conservation, life cycle, proper care while at the Marina and food webs,” Henry said.

Maintaining a clean marina not only benefits the environment but also helps the economy, she explained.

The marina is home to at least 58 different fauna species, Henry said, and these ecosystems thrive when toxic waste such as fuel, oil and chemicals are kept out of the water. Cleaner waters also make human recreation activities like fishing and shellfishing safer. In addition, a cleaner marina can attract more visitors and generate more revenue for the community.

“The Oak Harbor Marina is proud to continue its Clean Marina certification and is looking into implementing greener initiatives in the future,” Henry said in the release.

Because of its environmental efforts, the marina has earned the right to fly the “Clean Marina” flag.