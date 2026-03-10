City of Oak Harbor earns WellCity distinction again

The city of Oak Harbor recently announced it has once again been recognized as a 2026 WellCity by the Association of Washington Cities Employee Benefit Trust. This distinction honors members that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to employee health and workplace wellness, according to a city press release.

As a 2026 WellCity recipient, the city will receive a 2% premium discount on its 2027 AWC Employee Benefit Trust active medical premiums. Beyond the financial benefit, the designation reflects the city’s ongoing investment in a workplace culture that supports employee well-being.

“WellCities are great places to work, offering quality, sustainable benefits and an environment that prioritizes employee health,” the press release states. “A healthy workplace culture leads to happy, healthy, and productive employees who are fully engaged in serving their community.”

In the press release, Mayor Ronnie Wright thanked the staff for their work.

“With this recognition, we celebrate the dedication of our employees and the incredible work of our Wellness Committee,” he said.

The city is honored to be among the 127 Trust members earning the 2026 WellCity distinction and remains committed to promoting a healthy, supportive workplace for all employees. The Trust has more than 280 members, according to its website.