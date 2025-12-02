Whidbey groups among recipients of Climate Commitment Act grants

Whidbey is becoming more climate change resilient with the state’s help.

Twenty-one projects across Whidbey received $4.9 million over the last two years from the Washington Department of Ecology, meant to fund efforts to reduce climate pollution and help communities adapt to the effects of climate change. The department has invested a total of $1.5 billion into communities state-wide as part of the Climate Commitment Act.

Signed by former Gov. Jay Inslee in 2021, the act intends to “reduce climate change pollution from the state’s biggest sources 95% by 2050,” according to a release from Nov. 26. Charging for greenhouse gas emissions is partly how this is accomplished, as well as through financial investments in projects vital to creating a clean economy in the future. Over $330 million of the $1.5 billion apportioned has gone towards directly reducing greenhouse gas emissions by a “total of nearly 9 million metric tons.”

Good Cheer Food Bank in Langley and the Pacific Rim Institute for Environmental Stewardship near Coupeville received over $65,000 each towards planning and feasibility studies related to staying operational during power outages.

The state allotted nearly $1.4 million to terminal electrification at the Clinton Ferry Terminal, reducing air pollution and fuel consumption by creating infrastructure to charge hybrid-electric vessels.