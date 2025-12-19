Wayward pooch taken into custody

The Island County Sheriff’s Office took an unexpectedly furry suspect into custody this week.

The Island County Sheriff’s Office took an unexpectedly furry suspect into custody this week.

A member of the sheriff’s office found Boyd meandering Clinton on Monday afternoon after the dog tried to board a ferry to Mukilteo. After picking the dog up, the deputy snapped a photo of the pooch behind bars. Boyd was taken to the Whidbey Animals’ Improvement Foundation, or WAIF, while he waited to be reclaimed.

The sheriff’s office posted the picture to its Facebook page along with WAIF’s contact information, alerting the public of Boyd’s whereabouts.

“Here’s Island County’s newest doggy jail inmate who was found wandering in the Columbia Beach Drive area and was later denied boarding on the Clinton Ferry’s 1:30 p.m. sailing,” the post read. “He really wants to be bailed out as soon as possible.”

Boyd is not micro chipped, WAIF Shelter Manager Donna Dunn explained, so Boyd’s owner found their pup through the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post. The post received several shares including to pet-related Facebook groups like Bring ‘Em Home Whidbey 2.0 and Whidbey Pet Lost and Found.

Dunn said Boyd spent the night at WAIF and the owner contacted them the next day to pick him up.