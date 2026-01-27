Two hospital commissioners resign in wake of controversy

In the fallout of a remarkable and chaotic WhidbeyHealth board meeting last Thursday, two hospital commissioners resigned and a third is apologetic, saying he was “hoodwinked” into voting to oust the hospital district CEO.

Hospital Commissioner James Golder sent his letter of resignation to the hospital Friday. Commissioner James Canby resigned Monday.

At the meeting last week, three members of the public hospital board — Golder, Canby and Dr. Mark Borden — voted to fire CEO Nathan Staggs without explanation. While the meeting was ongoing, hospital medical staff quickly filled the room and loudly spoke out against the action and in support of Staggs, leading the board to backtrack and retract the vote.

Hospital Commissioners Marion Jouas, who is also the board president, and Dr. Kirk Gasper supported Staggs throughout the meeting.

Following the meeting, Staggs sent out a letter to WhidbeyHealth employees to thank them for their support.

“Seeing so many of you standing in solidarity reminded me of the strength of our WhidbeyHealth community,” he wrote. “You showed that our work is not just about policies or board decisions, it’s about the lives we touch every single day and the team we have built together. Your voices resonated in that room yesterday, and it reminded everyone, including the board, of the good that we are collectively achieving and the difference we make in our patients’ lives. You showed the board that we will fight for what we believe in and will not back down in the face of adversity. I cannot express how deeply it moved me to see you all rally together to support me. Their commitment to the hospital united everyone in a powerful way.”

On Monday, Borden said he regrets his vote, which he changed during the meeting after hearing from medical staff.

Borden said he felt he was manipulated by representatives from HealthTech, the company that provides management services to the hospital. He said administrators from HealthTech told him prior to the meeting that the company had concerns about Stagg’s decisions regarding financial issues and that they were going to fire him. Under the contract with the hospital district, the hospital CEO and CFO are employees of HealthTech but answer to the hospital board. Borden said he thought, wrongly, the board’s action to terminate Staggs was simply a procedural issue since HealthTech had the ability to make the decision independently.

Representatives from HealthTech did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.

Canby sent a brief comment to the News-Times.

“I hope and pray for steady and sustainable success at WhidbeyHealth Hospital and Clinics. Good Luck,” he wrote.

In addition, Borden said he spoke with Staggs on Monday and learned information that changed his outlook on the hospital administration. He said he wished the board had been transparent about issues with the public, which would have prevented the vote from passing in the first place.

Borden said he supports Staggs wholeheartedly.

“He really is what I consider to be an excellent CEO from my perspective as a physician,” he said, “and I think that’s why he’s won the hearts and minds of the medical staff.”

Conor O’Brien, spokesperson for the hospital, said the board is conferring with legal counsel on appropriate next steps but will likely follow the prior process of accepting nominations for interim board appointments and conduct public interviews in the coming weeks.

During the meeting, hospital commissioners and members of the audience discussed the possibility of the board holding workshops or town hall meetings in the community in the months to come.

Borden said he would also like to take a close look at the hospital’s contract with HealthTech.